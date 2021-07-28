Kimco Realty Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:59 PM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)KIMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.31 (28.80% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.15M (16.18% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KIM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 7 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analyst expect net real estate assets estimate $10.13B.