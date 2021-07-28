Laboratory Corporation of America Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 1:01 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: SA News Team
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.63 (+119.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.62B (+30.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate free cash flow of $396.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, LH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The company posted first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, and provided financial forecast for the year, on April 29.
- In April, Seeking Alpha contributor Hummingbird Insights LP had argued that the company's shares "look attractive on fundamental momentum and valuations."
- The company's shares have gained nearly 40% year to date.