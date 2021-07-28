M.D.C. Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 11:00 AM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)By: SA News Team
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (+51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+51.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.