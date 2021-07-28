SM Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETSM Energy Company (SM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.56M (+142.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.