Comcast Q2 Earnings Preview

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.17B (-14.3% Y/Y).
  • NBCUniversal revenue is estimated at $7.16B while NBCU theme parks revenue is seen at $530.4M.
  • High-speed Internet net change estimated at +291,664, voice and video net change is seen at -126,174 and -478,376 respectively.
  • Operating cash flow is pegged at $5.78B.
  • As against merger rumors which are likely to face regulatory hurdles, Comcast and ViacomCBS are exploring partnerships in international streaming — a more targeted agreement.
  • On the ViacomCBS front, Paramount+ — an ambitious reboot of CBS All Access launched in February — is in Latin America and Australia and the company anticipates it will be available in 45 markets by 2022.
  • The company's free ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV has also been rolling out internationally.
  • Over the last 2 years, CMCSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward.
