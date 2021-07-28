Quick look at First Solar's Q2 expectations
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $620.45M (-3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
- Stock slumped right after Q1 earnings, despite an earnings beat and reaffirming FY guidance.
