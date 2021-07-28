Colfax Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 11:06 AM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)By: SA News Team
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $920.56M (+48.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.