Equinor's Q2 profit surges higher but misses consensus
Jul. 28, 2021 9:14 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is little changed after Q2 adjusted pre-tax earnings of $4.64B surged from just $354M in the year-earlier quarter but missed company-provided consensus by 4%, driven by a lower than expected contribution in Norway and International.
- Q2 adjusted earnings after tax of $1.58B missed consensus by 10% due to a higher than expected tax rate of 66% vs. 64% expected, according to analysts at Jefferies.
- Equinor also delivered total equity production of 1.99M boe/day in the quarter, down from 2.01M boe/day in the year-ago quarter but in line with consensus.
- The company still expects organic capital spending at an annual average of $9B-$10B for 2021-22 and 2021 production ~2% above 2020 levels, while organic capex for 2023-24 is forecast at a $12B annual average.
- Equinor's Q2 headline numbers missed estimates but underlying cash flow looks stronger than expected, RBC analysts say.
- Earnings presentation slides