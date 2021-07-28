Tempur Sealy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 1:24 PM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+68.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.