Plantronics Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 11:24 AM ETPlantronics, Inc. (POLY)By: SA News Team
- Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-50.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $419.58M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.