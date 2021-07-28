Avantor Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 11:26 AM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)By: SA News Team
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+63.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.