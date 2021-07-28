Deckers Outdoor FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+60.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $404.84M (+43.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DECK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.