Radware stock climbs after strong earnings and outlook prompt upgrade
Jul. 28, 2021 1:36 PM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)RDWRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares are up 5.6% after reporting second-quarter results this morning that topped analyst estimates, prompting an upgrade at Colliers.
- The security firm reported second-quarter revenue of $69.67M, up 19% from the same quarter last year and nearly $4M higher than analysts expected. Adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share was four cents above estimates.
- For the third quarter, Radware forecasts revenue of $70-72M, above the $67.12M consensus, and a $0.18-0.22 EPS, ahead of the $0.17 estimate.
- Colliers upgrades Radware from Neutral to Buy with a $40 price target, writing that the company "has a strong pipeline of opportunities and healthy demand across its cloud security portfolio." The firm thinks Radware is positioned to benefit from the heightened cyberattack environment and related increase to security spending.
