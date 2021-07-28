CoreSite Realty Q2 Earnings Preview
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.36 (+0.70% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.91M (+6.22% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, COR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 6 downward.