McDonald's falls after warning on impact of supply chains issues, wage inflation
Jul. 28, 2021
- During today's earnings call, McDonald's (MCD -2.4%) execs warned that supply chain snarls and wage inflation could impact margins in Q3. Even as sales rise, margins are seen potentially moderating a bit in the quarter ahead.
- Execs also said the company is moving aggressively to expand the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. The chain already has 22M active MyMcDonald's users in the U.S. and 12M enrolled in the loyalty program.
- For its part, Wells Fargo says there are very few holes to pick in McDonald's Q2 report after each market across the globe contributed to the top-line beat. Analyst Jon Tower also noted that margins strengthened from Q1 and compared to the year-ago and two-year ago periods.
- "This all supports the idea that MCD's strategic investments in technology, enhancements to convenience, and new products & all-encompassing approach to marketing has resonated with consumers and positioned the company to be a multi-year global share gainer post-COVID," he notes.
- Tower and team do not see much from today's update to slow the stock's continued move higher as they keep an Overweight rating in place and price target of $268.
