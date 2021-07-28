Federal Reserve says economy has made progress toward its goals
Jul. 28, 2021 2:02 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor137 Comments
- The economy has made progress toward the Federal Reserve's goals of achieving maximum employment and stable prices, the central bank said after its latest policy meeting, perhaps indicating discussion of when to tighten monetary policy was part of the meeting.
- "The committee will continue to assess progress in coming meetings," the Federal Open Market Committee said.
- The Federal Reserve keeps rates near zero and continues to purchase assets at its current rate.
- The decision on monetary policy was unanimous.
- Still, the FOMC said the path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the coronavirus, and risks to the economic outlook remain.
- As for its outlook on inflation, they still see the increase in inflation largely due to "transitory" factors.
- "The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time," the statement says.
- In the statement's brief discussion on the economy, it notes that the sectors — i.e., travel and entertainment — that were hurt the most by the pandemic have improved but still haven't fully recovered.
- To be specific, the federal funds rate target range stays at 0.0%-0.25% and the central bank will continue to purchase at least $80B per month of Treasury securities and at least $40B per month of agency MBS.
- Next up: The post-Fed decision press conference starts at 2:30 PM ET.
- Chairman Jerome Powell is sure to be asked about whether the central bank policymakers talked about tapering asset purchases and when that might happen. Also expect questions about whether they're considering slowing MBS purchases before they start paring back Treasury purchases.
- Previously (July 25), Fed likely to debate timing, amount of tapering MBS purchases at meeting