Cullen/Frost Bankers Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 2:03 PM ETCullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)CFRBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.22M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CFR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Analysts expect net interest margin estimate 2.68% (range 2.55% to 2.83%), while common equity Tier 1 ratio estimate 13.2% (range 12.3% to 13.8%).
- Net charge-offs estimate $11.3M, while Provision for loan losses estimate $2.30M (range break-even to $12.6M), according to analysts.