Cullen/Frost Bankers Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 28, 2021 2:03 PM ETCullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)CFRBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.22M (+1.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, CFR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Analysts expect net interest margin estimate 2.68% (range 2.55% to 2.83%), while common equity Tier 1 ratio estimate 13.2% (range 12.3% to 13.8%).
  • Net charge-offs estimate $11.3M, while Provision for loan losses estimate $2.30M (range break-even to $12.6M), according to analysts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.