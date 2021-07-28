White House tells federal agencies to mandate masks indoors in high COVID areas - Reuters
- The White House Office of Management and Budget has told federal agencies they must require mask wearing indoors in areas with substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmission, Reuters reports.
- The mandate comes a day after the CDC recommended that masks be worn indoors in COVID-19 hot spots.
- Masks must be worn by everyone, including those who are vaccinated, in federal buildings in these areas. Washington, D.C., is one of the areas that is included in the new directive.
- As of yesterday, the CDC says 63% of U.S. counties are areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.
- President Biden is expected to announce tomorrow that all federal employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to regular testing.
