SITE Centers Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 2:08 PM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC)SITCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.24 (+14.18% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.98M (+18.03% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Over the last 1 year, SITC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.