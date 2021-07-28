Realogy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 2:12 PM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)RLGYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+127.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+67.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RLGY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's stock rose +10.36% on April 29, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.