Carrier Global Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 2:16 PM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.93B (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CARR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock remained relatively flat 0.8% during Q1 earnings release on Apr.29.
- The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 97.9% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 37.8% in value year to date.
- Carrier rated new Buy at Deutsche Bank as cheapest HVAC stock
- Recent bullish article by Seeking Alpha contributor Value Investor Research, Carrier: Price Still Justified After Bull Run.
- Recently, Carrier agrees to sell Chubb fire & security unit to APi Group for $3.1B.