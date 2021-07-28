Northrop Grumman Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 2:26 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.85 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.76B (-1.4% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects GAAP EPS estimate of $5.91.
- Over the last 2 years, NOC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- The stock gained 4.1% during Q1 earnings release on Apr.29.
- For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 18.9% in value year to date.
- The SA Quant rating on NOC is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- In June, Northrop upped to Buy at Stifel on 'elevated global threat environment'.
- In July, Northrop Grumman finalizes $935M NASA contract for moon living quarters.
- Recent bullish article by Seeking Alpha contributor Nikolaos Sismanis, Northrop Grumman: An Undervalued Dividend Growth Behemoth