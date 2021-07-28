Proto Labs Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 28, 2021 2:34 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.22M (+14.7% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects gross margin estimate of 47.5%
  • Over the last 2 years, PRLB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • KL's shares dropped 1% in reaction to the company's first-quarter results on May 06.
  • For the year to date the company's shares have dropped more than 45% in value year to date.
  • Recent bullish article by Seeking Alpha contributor StockBros Research, Proto Labs: Bringing E-Commerce To Manufacturing
