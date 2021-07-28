Inflation pressures are still 'transitory': Powell at Federal Reserve press conference
Jul. 28, 2021
- The decision to keep rates near zero and maintain asset purchases will continue to support the economic recovery, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at the Federal Open Market Committee post-decision press conference.
- Conditions in the labor market has continued to improve, but still has a ways to go, he noted.
- He acknowledges that supply chain constraints have affected manufacturing, especially in the motor vehicle industry.
- Sees strong gains in the labor market in coming months.
- Powell still considers inflationary pressures to be "transitory," though he says supply bottleneck effects were larger than the Fed anticipated.
- 2:36 PM ET: Inflation could end up being higher, and more persistent than expected. If that's the case, the Fed is prepared to take action, he said.
- 2:38 PM ET: The committee discussed how they might change asset purchases, both in terms of pace and composition once "economic conditions warrant a change," he said.
- 2:43 PM ET: He declined to give any kind of "numerical threshold" for what the Fed is lookin for in terms of reaching its "full employment" mandate. He says the Fed looks at a lot of data including unemployment for different demographics, participation rates, and wage data.
- "I would say we have some ground to cover" before making "substantial further progress," he said.
- 2:46 PM ET: "It's plausible the some people will pull back from activity" if virus infections spread as a result of the Delta variant. However, Powell said the Fed has observed that there's been less of an economic impact with each wave of virus over the course of the past year.
- The Federal Open Market Committee is "not at all at or near point" of discussing rate hikes, he said.
- 2:50 PM ET: "It's very much in our interest" to make sure vaccinations increase broadly around the world because as long as the virus is still out there and new variants emerge, the economy still isn't in the clear, he said.
- "In the near term, the risks to inflation is probably to the upside." Still Powell said he's confident that inflation will move back down. If inflation moves up, we'll "use our tools to guide inflation back down."
- 2:53 PM ET: "I don't see anything (in the bond market) that challenges our framework," he said in talking about the relationship between bond yields falling and the Fed's inflation-averaging framework that it adopted last summer.
- 2:57 PM: When asked if, in response to inflation, the Fed would raise rates before ending asset purchases, he said: "Ideally you wouldn't be buying assets and raising rates" at the same time. That would mean you're loosening and tightening policy at the same time.
- 3:00 PM: in discussing the diminishing impact with each successive wave of the virus, "It seems that we've learned to handle this," Powell said. For example, many industries have learned to adapt to doing business during the pandemic such as virtual home tours in the real estate industry.
- 3:05 PM: Elaborating on inflation: "The increases will happen, we're not saying they're going to reverse," he said. "It's just that it won't go on indefinitely." In other words, he said he doesn't expect it to leave a permanent mark on the inflation process.
- "Nonetheless, we have to watch this very carefully."
- 3:07 PM: Powell said he's "not suggesting anything about a particular time on taper." No decisions have been made and he's not in the position to give any guidance on timing.
- "We will taper when we reach that goal, and we'll provide more clarity on it as we go, when appropriate."
- 3:16 PM: Back to inflation: Powell says upward pressure isn't occurring across a broad range of goods and services — increased prices on handful of components is accounting for much of the pressure.
- 3:17 PM: "There's little support" for tapering MBS earlier than Treasurys, Powell said. But that's something the committee will discuss. "I think we will taper both at the same time."
- 3:24 PM: "Wages have moved up," Powell responds to a question about whether the higher wages will bolster inflation. A lot of that has been driven by new hires, he added. "There is a form of wage inflation that can lead to price inflation — we're not seeing that." Specifically, he said he's not seeing a wage-price spiral.
- 3:25 PM: Press conference ends.
