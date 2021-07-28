A. O. Smith Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021
- A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $816.55M (+23.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock gained 2.8% during Q1 earnings release on Apr.29.
- The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 32.9% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 27.9% in value year to date.
