Tradeweb Markets Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 2:39 PM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.39M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.