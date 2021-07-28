Hercules Capital Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.48M (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HTGC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.