Xcel Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 2:46 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.69B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, XEL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.