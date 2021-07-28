Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 2:47 PM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.83 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MLM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The stock gained 5.3% during Q1 earnings release on May 04.
- For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 24.4% in value year to date.
- The SA Quant rating on MLM is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.