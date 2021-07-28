Arthur J.Gallagher Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arthur J.Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+43.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AJG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.