Fortinet Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)FTNTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $744.14M (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating revenue: Service revenue estimate $493.9M Product revenue estimate $248.7M; Deferred revenue estimate $2.88B.
- Billings estimate $873.2M
- Adjusted operating margin estimate 25.2%
- Over the last 2 years, FTNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- A very bullish outlook on the stock: 'Fortinet: Strong Buy Rating For This Undervalued Growth Stock'