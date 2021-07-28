Campbell Soup redesigns iconic soup cans and give them a NFT twist
Jul. 28, 2021 3:07 PM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Campbell Soup (CPB -1.4%) is diving into the NFT market with a collaboration with artist Sophia Chang on a NFT line that promotes its new label.
- The NFTs are said to be a tribute to Campbell's continued evolution shown through the iconic designs it has produced, while also allowing space for a modern interpretation of the brand. Andy Warhol famously recreated the iconic Campbell Soup can in 32 separate paintings during the 1960s.
- The company thinks the initiative will tap into interest around NFTs and address issues like sustainability. All proceeds for the Campbell's NFTs will benefit Feeding America.
- Campbell Soup showed off its new soup labels yesterday in a Twitter video.
- Campbell Soup is due to report earnings at the end of next month. The company has missed sales estimates in five of the last eight quarters.