Campbell Soup redesigns iconic soup cans and give them a NFT twist

Jul. 28, 2021

  • Campbell Soup (CPB -1.4%) is diving into the NFT market with a collaboration with artist Sophia Chang on a NFT line that promotes its new label.
  • The NFTs are said to be a tribute to Campbell's continued evolution shown through the iconic designs it has produced, while also allowing space for a modern interpretation of the brand. Andy Warhol famously recreated the iconic Campbell Soup can in 32 separate paintings during the 1960s.
  • The company thinks the initiative will tap into interest around NFTs and address issues like sustainability. All proceeds for the Campbell's NFTs will benefit Feeding America.
  • Campbell Soup showed off its new soup labels yesterday in a Twitter video.
  • Campbell Soup is due to report earnings at the end of next month. The company has missed sales estimates in five of the last eight quarters.
