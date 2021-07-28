MicroStrategy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)MSTRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.44M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock slumped 3.8% on the day of release, despite having an earnings beat.