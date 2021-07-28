Digital Realty Trust Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.58 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.