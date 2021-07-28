Emergent Biosolutions Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $401.17M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Emergent shares fell over 5% in reaction to posting mixed first-quarter results and providing quarterly revenue guidance, on April 29.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Petersen argued that despite the negative sentiment surrounding the company's business, "their future and valuation appear bright and strong".
- The company's shares have fallen more than 30% year to date.