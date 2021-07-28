Zendesk Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.55M (+30% Y/Y).
- Adjusted gross margin estimate 80.1%
- Over the last 2 years, ZEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.