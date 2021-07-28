2U Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)TWOUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+52.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $233.3M (+27.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWOU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.