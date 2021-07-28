Proofpoint Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETProofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)PFPTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.39M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted gross margin estimate 80.2%
- Over the last 2 years, PFPT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.