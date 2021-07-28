Corporate Office Properties Trust Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.56 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.64M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OFC has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.