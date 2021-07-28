Nasdaq rallies, S&P 500 flat with little new from Fed; Dow Jones slips
- The stock market took today's Fed decision in stride and returned its attention back to earnings.
- But the bond market continued its stop-and-start moves as traders debated the finer points of the FOMC statement and Fed chief Jerome Powell's answers at the press conference.
- Powell indicating there was "more ground to cover" on economic progress was dovish enough to let the market know easy conditions would persist.
- "What would substantial further progress be? I'd say we have some ground to cover on the labor market side," Powell said. "I think we're some way away from having had substantial further progress with - toward the maximum employment goal. I would want to see strong job numbers. That's kind of the idea."
- "The 'correct' statement read here is: Things on track. We're not doing anything yet. Go back to sleep," Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney, tweeted.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.7% added to its pre-Fed gains, the best performer on the back of Alphabet's rise and strength in social media.
- The S&P (SP500) finished flat, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) rising, but defensive sectors struggling.
- The Dow (DJI) -0.4% trailed, with post-earnings price moves from Apple, McDonald's and Visa weighing on the price-weighted index.
- Yields rose in the belly of the Treasury curve, but off highs, with the 10-year up less than 1 basis point to 1.24%.
- Treasury yields eased back after Powell nixed the idea of tapering mortgage-backed asset purchases before Treasuries.
- "Powell notes that Treasury & MBS purchases affect financial conditions in very similar ways implying that the Fed likely to taper them simultaneously," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM U.S. tweeted. "Expect this to be a persistent debate through the end of the year."
- The Big Six megacaps finished mostly higher, with Apple underperforming.
- They mostly shrugged off the new FTC chairwoman warning of Big Tech "supercharging" fraud.