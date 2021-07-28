Cirrus Logic EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue
Jul. 28, 2021 4:05 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $277.25M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $16.75M.
- Adjusted gross margin of 50.6%
- 2Q 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to range between $430-$470M vs. consensus of $387.70M; GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 50- 52%.
- "The company’s recent investments in power-related products, including the acquisition of Lion Semiconductor, are expected to meaningfully expand our addressable market and continue the exciting progress we have been making in building new and strategic areas of our business," says President and CEO John Forsyth.
- Press Release