Höegh LNG Partners crushed by two-thirds after severe unit payout cut
Jul. 28, 2021 3:57 PM ETHöegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)HMLPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP -64.7%) collapses to a 52-week low after slashing its quarterly distribution from $0.44/share to a token penny a share.
- Investors likely will not see a return of the distribution any time soon, as Höegh LNG says it plans to use any extra cash following its near-term refinancing of the FSRU Lampung credit facility toward debt reduction and strengthening the balance sheet.
- The anticipated refinancing of the credit facility was not closed because of the refusal of charterer of the Lampung to countersign certain customary credit facility documents, and former HMLP sponsor Höegh LNG Holdings will not extend the current $85M credit facility due January 2023.
- Noting the company's contract on the vessel might be at risk, B. Riley downgrades Höegh to Neutral from Buy with a $7 price target, cut from $19, and Stifel cuts its price target to $8 from $15 while maintaining its Hold rating.
- Failure to refinance near-term debt maturities could result in cross-defaults on all of the company's $422M in long-term debt, Henrik Alex says in a bearish new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.