Ford Motor EPS beats by $0.09, beats on automotive revenue
Jul. 28, 2021 4:07 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor61 Comments
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.05.
- Automotive Revenue of $24.12B (+45.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.29B.
- Raises anticipated full-year 2021 adjusted EBIT and adjusted free cash flow, respectively, to between $9 billion and $10 billion and between $4 billion and $5 billion •
- Says U.S. customer-sold order bank exiting Q2 more than 7X a year ago, with new models to come – sales ‘’spring loaded’’ for growth when semiconductor supplies normalize
- Press Release