PTC EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue
Jul. 28, 2021 4:08 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)PTCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $436M (+21.2% Y/Y) beats by $25.29M.
- ARR was $1.42 billion in Q3'21, representing growth of 18%
- Operating margin was 17% in Q3'21, compared to 18% in Q3'20. Non-GAAP operating margin in Q3'21 was 31%, compared to 29% in Q3'20.
-
Fiscal 2021 Guidance
"Year to date, PTC has delivered strong ARR, Revenue, EPS, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow, consistent with our guidance throughout the year. We remain on track to deliver against our full year guidance on a constant currency basis," said Kristian Talvitie, EVP and CFO, PTC.
Guidance revised: GAAP EPS $1.59 - $1.84; Non-GAAP EPS $3.35 - $3.60 (consensus $3.33)
- Press Release