AFLAC EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue

Jul. 28, 2021 4:09 PM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)AFLBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • AFLAC (NYSE:AFL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.31; GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.37.
  • Revenue of $5.56B (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
  • Commenting on the company's results, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos stated: "The company generated strong earnings for the first six months, largely supported by low benefit ratios associated with pandemic conditions and better-than-expected returns from alternative investments. With respect to second quarter sales results in the United States and Japan, we continued to see improvement and expect a stronger second half of the year in both countries. We remain cautiously optimistic and vigilant as vaccination efforts continue in the face of uncertainty associated with emerging variants.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.