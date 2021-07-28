AFLAC EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue
- AFLAC (NYSE:AFL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.31; GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $5.56B (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Commenting on the company's results, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos stated: "The company generated strong earnings for the first six months, largely supported by low benefit ratios associated with pandemic conditions and better-than-expected returns from alternative investments. With respect to second quarter sales results in the United States and Japan, we continued to see improvement and expect a stronger second half of the year in both countries. We remain cautiously optimistic and vigilant as vaccination efforts continue in the face of uncertainty associated with emerging variants.
- Press Release