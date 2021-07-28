Facebook EPS beats by $0.61, beats on revenue
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.61 beats by $0.61.
- Revenue of $29.07B (+55.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.18B.
- DAU of 1.91B vs. 1.91B consensus; MAU of 2.9B vs. 2.90B.
- Operating margin of 43% vs. a consensus of 37.6%.
- Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $64.08 billion as of June 30, 2021.
- "In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, we expect year-over-year total revenue growth rates to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis as we lap periods of increasingly strong growth. When viewing growth on a two-year basis to exclude the impacts from lapping the COVID-19 recovery, we expect year-over-two-year total revenue growth to decelerate modestly in the second half of 2021 compared to the second quarter growth rate".
