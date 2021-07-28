Satsuma randomizes first subject in late-stage STS101 migraine study
Jul. 28, 2021 4:10 PM ETSatsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA)STSABy: SA News Team
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announces randomization of the first subject in its SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial of STS101 for the acute treatment of migraine.
- The trial of STS101 is a multi-center, single-dose, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study in about 1,400 subjects with migraine that is being conducted in the United States.
- The co-primary endpoints of the trial, to be assessed at two hours after STS101 administration, are freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptom (from among photophobia, phonophobia or nausea).
- Satsuma expects to report top-line data from the SUMMIT trial in the second half of 2022.
- Shares up more than 6% post market.