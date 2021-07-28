Marker Therapeutics opens new cGMP manufacturing facility in Houston
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) announces that the company's new cGMP manufacturing facility in Houston, TX is fully operational.
- The facility will manufacture Marker's MultiTAA-specific T cell products for the company's Phase 2 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) trial as well as future hematological and solid tumor trials, in addition to producing the potential commercial supply of any approved products.
- The company employed modular processes to build its cGMP manufacturing facility at its 48,500 square foot location.
- Currently, about a third of the square footage is being utilized and is dedicated to support the Company's Phase 2 AML trial, which is expected to enroll 160 patients.
- Shares up more than 3% post market.