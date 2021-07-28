Marker Therapeutics opens new cGMP manufacturing facility in Houston

  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) announces that the company's new cGMP manufacturing facility in Houston, TX is fully operational.
  • The facility will manufacture Marker's MultiTAA-specific T cell products for the company's Phase 2 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) trial as well as future hematological and solid tumor trials, in addition to producing the potential commercial supply of any approved products.
  • The company employed modular processes to build its cGMP manufacturing facility at its 48,500 square foot location.
  • Currently, about a third of the square footage is being utilized and is dedicated to support the Company's Phase 2 AML trial, which is expected to enroll 160 patients.
  • Shares up more than 3% post market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.