Equinix FFO beats by $2.20, beats on revenue

  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX): Q2 FFO of $7.01 beats by $2.20.
  • Revenue of $1.66B beats by $20M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA $797 million, a 48% adjusted EBITDA margin

  • 2021 Annual Guidance Summary

  • Revenues $6.619 - $6.659 billion, an increase of 10 - 11% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of ~8% (consensus $6.61B)
  • Adjusted EBITDA $3.108 - $3.148 billion, a 47% adjusted EBITDA margin
  • AFFO and AFFO per Share $2.434 - $2.474 billion, an increase of 11 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 12% (consensus $19.21)
  • Press Release
