Ares Capital sets 12.5M share capital raise

Jul. 28, 2021 4:17 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC), ARESARCC, ARESBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor41 Comments
  • Specialty finance company Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) has announced plans to offer 12,500,000 common shares in a public offering.
  • Underwriters may be granted an option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock.
  • Net proceeds of this offering will be used to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under the company's debt facilities. Ares Capital may reborrow under its debt facilities for general corporate purposes.
  • Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of alternative asset manager Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES).
  • Ares Capital reported its Q2 results reflecting portfolio growth, record quarterly originations and record net asset value per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.