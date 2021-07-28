Ares Capital sets 12.5M share capital raise
Jul. 28, 2021 4:17 PM ET
- Specialty finance company Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) has announced plans to offer 12,500,000 common shares in a public offering.
- Underwriters may be granted an option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock.
- Net proceeds of this offering will be used to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under the company's debt facilities. Ares Capital may reborrow under its debt facilities for general corporate purposes.
- Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of alternative asset manager Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES).
- Ares Capital reported its Q2 results reflecting portfolio growth, record quarterly originations and record net asset value per share.